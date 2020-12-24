Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Pic Of John Mayer Playing Guitar For Son Benjamin

It’s no secret that Andy Cohen and musician John Mayer are longtime friends.

One thing the pair bond over is their shared love of the Grateful Dead; Cohen is a self-professed Deadhead, while Mayer, prior to the pandemic, was touring with Dead & Company, taking over for the late Jerry Garcia alongside original Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzman and Mickey Hart.

On Wednesday, Cohen posted a photo on Instagram featuring Mayer playing guitar, while Cohen’s 22-month-old son Benjamin looks on enraptured.

In the caption, Cohen identifies the song that Mayer is playing, referencing the band’s classic “Bertha”.

“John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship,” Cohen explained in a 2015 article he wrote for Entertainment Weekly. “He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s**t on late-night TV.”

When the surviving members of the Dead reunited for their Fare Thee Well tour in 2015 (Mayer had yet to join; guitar duties then were handled by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio), the two Deadheads hit the road to follow the band on tour.

“We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead,” he added. “So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up.”