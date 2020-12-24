Lil Pump Tries To Stir Up Feud With ‘Lame’ Eminem: ‘Ain’t Nobody Listening’

Lil Pump is ending 2020 by trying to pitch himself as the subject of a vicious Eminem diss track.

Or at least that’s what appears to be happening in a video the rapper shared on social media, calling out Slim Shady for being “lame as hell.”

Rather than send Eminem holiday greetings on Christmas Eve, Lil Pump instead issued some harsh words via Instagram.

“F**k Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old a**,” said the Trump-loving rapper, 20. “You lame as f**k, b***h! I woke up on bulls**t today, I’m back on my f**k s**t.”

#lilpump calls out #eminem saying that nobody listens to him anymore 😳😳…ya’ll feel Pump on this or nah? pic.twitter.com/vkyM66nvRD — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 24, 2020

Eminem has yet to respond — and probably won’t — but Twitter sure did, accusing Lil Pump of attempting the social media equivalent of poking a stick into a hornet’s nest in order to maintain his own relevancy.

it’s genuinely geek af to me bcuz lil pump has fallen off so hard every other week he’s just calling someone out or making some absurd statement just tryna get a reaction to stay relevant lmao. to now call out eminem hahaha how is this even being reported as some kinda news — carter (@CarterBunyea) December 24, 2020

Yes. Noone listens to Em 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SY6InkWmQ9 — Michele2424 (@Michele24242) December 24, 2020

Lmao u still on goofy time @lilpump — WESTSIDE BOOGIE (@WS_Boogie) December 24, 2020

stop posting about lil pump. i forgot he existed until i saw this tweet. — jason (@Jghart210) December 24, 2020

So he is trying to call out Em, to boost his record sells, knowing he might reply. — Kel Robinson (@Hrdworkinman) December 24, 2020

is he doing this just so that Eminem put him on a song so he can get his 2017 hype back? — Augusto (@augustoborgesx) December 24, 2020