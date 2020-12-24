Lil Pump Tries To Stir Up Feud With ‘Lame’ Eminem: ‘Ain’t Nobody Listening’

By Brent Furdyk.

CPImages/Getty Images
CPImages/Getty Images

Lil Pump is ending 2020 by trying to pitch himself as the subject of a vicious Eminem diss track.

Or at least that’s what appears to be happening in a video the rapper shared on social media, calling out Slim Shady for being “lame as hell.”

Rather than send Eminem holiday greetings on Christmas Eve, Lil Pump instead issued some harsh words via Instagram.

RELATED: Lil Pump Goes Viral After Donald Trump Calls Him ‘Little Pimp’ At Rally

“F**k Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old a**,” said the Trump-loving rapper, 20. “You lame as f**k, b***h! I woke up on bulls**t today, I’m back on my f**k s**t.”

Eminem has yet to respond — and probably won’t — but Twitter sure did, accusing Lil Pump of attempting the social media equivalent of poking a stick into a hornet’s nest in order to maintain his own relevancy.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP