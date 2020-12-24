Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share Holiday-Themed Family Videos On Christmas Eve

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their kids are getting into the holiday spirit.

On Christmas Eve, the celebrity spouses each took to their respective Instagram accounts to share individual videos of themselves, with daughter Luna, 4, appearing in both; son Miles, 2, doesn’t appear.

Teigen posed a video of herself and Luna sporting matching headbands adorned with Christmas lights, with Teigen sporting stick-on crystals above her left eyebrow.

Mother and daughter make silly faces for the camera, with Luna moving in close and observing, “I have a super big head.” Teigen replies, “Me too.”

RELATED: John Legend Shares The Gifts That Chrissy Teigen Gets Him Every Christmas

Teigen jokingly referenced the crystals in the video’s caption.

“Trying to figure out if my love of face crystals is a phase of sobriety or a lifestyle,” she wrote. “Crystals and no makeup are a vibe and I am officially announcing them as my vibe. daily mail please make this into a top news story. Chrissy says crystals…are a vibe.”

In Legend’s Instagram post, he’s also joined by Luna, who made a funny face before walking out of the camera frame.

In the background, Legend’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” can be heard playing.