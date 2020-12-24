Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Opens Up About Her ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ Lockdown Wedding

Actress Cressida Bonas, who dated Prince Harry before he began dating his future wife Meghan Markle, recently had a wedding of her own.

Her wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley this summer, Bonas explains in a piece she wrote for The Spectator, was a far cry from Harry’s, thanks to pandemic restrictions.

“I had a lockdown wedding,” she writes, revealing that her “30-person, socially-distanced, sanitized church service was organized in under two weeks.”

There were some major restrictions in place, including “no hymns, no wind instruments and no speaking too loudly. A disappointment for a musical family.”

As she admitted, the nuptials were “not what we’d envisaged, but a more intimate and special day than we could ever have imagined.”

Having a “COVID wedding,” she admitted, didn’t make the bid day any less special. “Imperfect yet perfect — a day we will never forget,” Bonas wrote.

