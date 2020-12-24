Viola Davis Shares Video Of Late ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman Playing Guitar On Set

Viola Davis is paying tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress shared a video with her Instagram followers, featuring Boseman on the set of their new Netflix movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

In the film — the final one that Boseman made before losing his secret battle with cancer this summer — Davis plays legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, with Boseman as ambitious trumpet player Levee.

In the video, Boseman is on the set of the film, in costume, playing a jazzy tune on an acoustic guitar between takes.

“THIS was Chadwick! A gift,” Davis writes in the caption.

Earlier this month, ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté spoke with Davis, who praised Boseman’s swan-song film performance.

“He’s a wonderful artist, he’s a great artist that was met with a great role and he fulfilled it and if you are ever in the presence of Chadwick Boseman, you would just know his integrity came into the room before he did,” she said.

“Every person in his life was intentional. Every person he accepted in his life was intentional. Every role he chose was intentional,” continued Davis.

“I feel he’s gonna be greatly missed for not just that but I’m sure if you talk to his family, it’s his heart, man, just his heart,” she added. “You know the world with so many people who are out for themselves and who are living someone else’s dreams and who don’t know who they are from one day to the next, he was someone who busted out of all of that.”