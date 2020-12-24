Celine Dion Has A Heartfelt Christmas Message For Fans

Céline Dion is celebrating the season, and she’s doing it with her three sons.

In a tweet she issued on Christmas Eve, the Quebec-born music icon shared a photo of herself, eldest son René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy.

In the pic, the four wear matching holiday jammies while they pose in front of a large Christmas tree, complete with a plush toy reindeer.

“May this holiday seasonn bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!” she wrote in the caption, repeating her message in French.