Fans Are Shook After Footage Leaks Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Harry Styles’ New Music Video

By Brent Furdyk.

Fans of Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are sharing their excitement on Christmas Eve.

That’s because footage has leaked that appears to be from the upcoming music video for Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” from his Watermelon Sugar album, featuring a special guest-starring appearance from the “Fleabag” star.

In the 19-second black-and-white clip, Styles is seen wearing a rhinestone-covered tuxedo while singing from atop a table in a nightclub.

He’s singing directly to Waller-Bridge, adorned in a white suit, who’s sitting at the table as Styles extends his hand. She takes it, and he pulls her up with him before they and the other patrons suddenly beat a retreat… and then the clip abruptly ends.

Fans are understandably shook, and have been taking to Twitter to express their excitement about this presumed pairing in Styles’ next video.

