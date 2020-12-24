Fans Are Shook After Footage Leaks Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Harry Styles’ New Music Video

Fans of Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are sharing their excitement on Christmas Eve.

That’s because footage has leaked that appears to be from the upcoming music video for Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” from his Watermelon Sugar album, featuring a special guest-starring appearance from the “Fleabag” star.

In the 19-second black-and-white clip, Styles is seen wearing a rhinestone-covered tuxedo while singing from atop a table in a nightclub.

RELATED: Harry Styles Promises To ‘Get Back Into The Studio’ While Accepting Variety’s Hitmaker Of The Year Award

He’s singing directly to Waller-Bridge, adorned in a white suit, who’s sitting at the table as Styles extends his hand. She takes it, and he pulls her up with him before they and the other patrons suddenly beat a retreat… and then the clip abruptly ends.

Harry Styles y Phoebe Waller-Bridge para TPWK 🌈 🥰🥰pic.twitter.com/QuQqUcV7vz — Harry Styles PERÚ🇵🇪 (@Harry_StyllesPE) December 24, 2020

Fans are understandably shook, and have been taking to Twitter to express their excitement about this presumed pairing in Styles’ next video.

if you told me yesterday that harry was gonna release tpwk mv with phoebe waller-bridge in it i would laugh at your face but stanning harry is full of surprises — cassᴴ (@goIdendarlings) December 24, 2020

phoebe waller-bridge in a harry styles music video?!?!???)&)£((£;&;&(&? pic.twitter.com/qvv8pH9wCc — mary (@sapphicpoppins) December 23, 2020

i think harry will post a picture of him and phoebe when the mv is out….shaking and crying — cassᴴ (@goIdendarlings) December 24, 2020

i think harry will post a picture of him and phoebe when the mv is out….shaking and crying — cassᴴ (@goIdendarlings) December 24, 2020

i want phoebe waller bridge to look at me the way she does harry styles pic.twitter.com/3hAHHAw3k8 — H ★⁷ (@feelikepoprocks) December 23, 2020

harries reacting to a 19 second clip of harry styles and phoebe-waller-bridges pic.twitter.com/11XPUmrczj — babs🌻 HPBD LOUIS! (@SUNFL0WR91) December 24, 2020

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE AND HARRY STYLES THIS IS NOT A DRILL PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE AND HARRY STYLES https://t.co/yYyY7hALZz — berriez (@sckberry) December 23, 2020