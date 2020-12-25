Iggy Azalea Calls Out Ex Playboi Carti For Cheating And Not Spending Time With Their Son On Christmas

Iggy Azalea is starting Christmas off angry.

On Friday, shortly after Playboi Carti dropped his new album Whole Lotta Red at midnight, Azalea took to Twitter to call out her ex.

In her tweets, Azalea accused Carti of cancelling plans to spend time with their son Onyx on Christmas.

Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

She also accused him of cheating on her during her pregnancy.

Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling shit. TRIFLING! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I couldn’t give a FUCKKKK. https://t.co/RXrQ6tSSUy — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Azalea even claimed that the woman Carti allegedly cheated with had hid in her closet so her housekeeper wouldn’t find out.

This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. 👍 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

A child he asked for. Btw. https://t.co/y7iNoQUYrH — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this bitch “proud” of you in her stories? Lmfaooo

I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better.

a lot of women relate. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Azalea and Carti had been in a relationship since 2018. The couple welcomed Onyx in June 2020, and announced their split in October.

On Twitter, fans ate up the public feud, sharing reactions and memes.

Iggy calling playboy carti a dead beat the day his album drop. #WLR pic.twitter.com/9knkQB0ixz — Jarrell Scott Barnes (@Jarrellthacomic) December 25, 2020

Is that like 2 Loss for Playboy Carti? Every one calling carti's debut album release TRASH and his babymama 'Iggy' calling him out for not spending christmas with his son. Anyway, haven't listen to the album yet. Ain't got nothing to say.#WholeLottaRed pic.twitter.com/LghP82L0Y7 — JAYé BI OBA 🆖 (@jaahyeeh) December 25, 2020

Iggy Azalea running from playboy carti after he drop WLR. pic.twitter.com/p7fYFmHMzO — Nick🙃 (@nickcainnn) December 25, 2020

Iggy is with a MF named playboy carti and complaining about him play- I cannot pic.twitter.com/uSHuuzmEJY — ThuggishRuggish Mo-Nique (@devan_marissa) December 25, 2020