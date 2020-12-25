Iggy Azalea Calls Out Ex Playboi Carti For Cheating And Not Spending Time With Their Son On Christmas

By Corey Atad.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Iggy Azalea is starting Christmas off angry.

On Friday, shortly after Playboi Carti dropped his new album Whole Lotta Red at midnight, Azalea took to Twitter to call out her ex.

In her tweets, Azalea accused Carti of cancelling plans to spend time with their son Onyx on Christmas.

She also accused him of cheating on her during her pregnancy.

Azalea even claimed that the woman Carti allegedly cheated with had hid in her closet so her housekeeper wouldn’t find out.

Azalea and Carti had been in a relationship since 2018. The couple welcomed Onyx in June 2020, and announced their split in October.

On Twitter, fans ate up the public feud, sharing reactions and memes.

