Demi Lovato Celebrates Her ‘Stretch Marks’ In Candid Post About Recovering From Eating Disorder

Demi Lovato is proud of her body.

On Thursday night, the singer took to Instagram to share a sparkly slideshow featuring photos of her curvy look in a black bathing suit.

In the caption of the post, Lovato get candid about her experience with having an eating disorder.

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there’, ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’… those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'”

Lovato then added of the photos, “In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?”

Finally, the 28-year-old told fans, “Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS 😱😱😩😩☺️☺️ YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY 💖I LOVE YOU ✨.”