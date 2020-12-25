Choir With Hard Hats Performs Christmas Concert Inside Fire-Ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral

Music has once again echoes through the halls of Notre Dame.

For the first time since the iconic Paris cathedral was ravaged by a fire in 2019, a choir performed a Christmas Eve concert in the building, reviving the annual French tradition.

RELATED: The Queen And Prince Charles Share Emotional Statements After Horrific Fire At Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

Decked out in work gear and wearing hard hats, the choir sang a mix of classical music and more modern holiday songs like “Jingle Bells”, CNN reported.

Christmas has returned to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris. https://t.co/TSB4DnhqKbpic.twitter.com/yc61qlMr84 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 24, 2020

Recorded earlier this month without an in-person audience, the concert was broadcast Thursday night on French television.

Wearing hard hats and protective suits, the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert. https://t.co/fuhATtcJwO pic.twitter.com/SWqmh2T4kc — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2020

“It was very moving,” said cellist Gautier Capucon, who accompanied the choir. “It was the first time we had all been back at Notre Dame cathedral since the fire, so it was a moment full of emotion.”

RELATED: Victor Hugo’s ‘The Hunchback Of Notre Dame’ Sales Soar Following Devastating Cathedral Fire

On April 15, 2019, the roof of the cathedral caught fire, destroying the roof and spire of the 13th century Gothic landmark.

The building has remained closed to the public ever since, as crews work to make it safe for repair and restoration.