The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Send Christmas Greetings To Those Who Are ‘Spending The Day Alone’

This has been far from a typical year, and 2020’s Christmas Day greeting from Prince William and Kate Middleton is definitely reflective of that.

With the U.K. in strict lockdown as an even more infectious variant of the coronavirus sweeps through Britain, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have issued a Christmas message on Instagram, admitting it “doesn’t feel right” to wish the nation merry Christmas this year.

“This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are grief stricken from the loss of a loved one and those of you on the frontline who are somehow mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold and at risk to look after the rest of us,” reads the couple’s message.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Accused Of Flouting UK Lockdown Rules, Source Speaks Out

The message is accompanied by numerous photos of of people in isolation and frontline workers, including one featuring a woman wearing a mask while holding a baby within a hospital room, with a waving Santa on a scaffold outside the window.

“Wishing you a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021,” their message continues.

“And for those who are struggling today, there is support out there if you need it,” the message concludes, listing the handles of various charity organizations.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also issued Christmas Day message.

In their photo, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are outfitted in casual outdoor gear and holding walking sticks.

“Wishing you all a happy Christmas and here’s to a better New Year!” reads their message.

In addition, the Royal Family’s Instagram account shared a video of the St. George’s Chapel Choir performing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”.

“Wishing all our followers a very Merry Christmas!” reads the message, along with some information about the choir.

RELATED: Prince Louis Steals The Show On Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Family Christmas Card

“The Chapel, situated in the grounds of Windsor Castle, has a unique Royal history,” the message continues. “This footage was filmed before the most recent Covid restrictions were in place, and Government guidelines were followed at all times.”

The posts come nearly a week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson placed the nation in a Tier-5 lockdown after the emergence of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus that is reported to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible .

“I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year, and how important it is for grandparents to see their grandchildren, and for families to be together,” said Johnson on Dec. 19.

“So I know how disappointing this will be, but we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science,” Johnson added. “When the science changes, we must change our response. When the virus changes its method of attack, we must change our method of defence.”