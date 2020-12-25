Queen Elizabeth Spends First Christmas Apart From Family In Over 30 Years

COVID-19 is keeping the royal family apart on Christmas.

According to The Guardian, Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip have spent the holiday together at Windsor Castle, but without the rest of their family, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time in over 30 years that the Queen hasn’t celebrated Christmas together with her family at Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The family traditionally attend the St. Mary Magdalene church on Christmas morning, greeting the public outside.

Instead, this year the Queen attended a Christmas Day service at the chapel inside Windsor Castle in order to avoid crowds.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, spent Christmas together with their three children at their home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Celebrating the holiday, the couple tweeted photos of people working on the frontlines during the pandemic, sharing support for them and anyone who has lost loved ones.

They also tweeted out a list of organizations there to support people struggling through the season.