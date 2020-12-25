Watch Baby Yoda Dance Along While Director Robert Rodriguez Plays Guitar

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Baby Yoda likes to bop his head to the music.

On Friday, Director Robert Rodriguez shared a video from the set of “The Mandalorian” in which he is hanging out with the adorable alien puppet, playing guitar.

In the video, Baby Yoda dances along to the music, to the delight of the crew.

Rodriguez also teased more behind-the-scenes action in the new episode of the Disney+ documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of Baby Yoda’s headbanging.

