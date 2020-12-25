Watch Baby Yoda Dance Along While Director Robert Rodriguez Plays Guitar

Baby Yoda likes to bop his head to the music.
On Friday, Director Robert Rodriguez shared a video from the set of “The Mandalorian” in which he is hanging out with the adorable alien puppet, playing guitar.
RELATED: ‘Mandalorian’ Fans Hilariously React To Finding Out Baby Yoda’s Real Name
Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN
— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020
In the video, Baby Yoda dances along to the music, to the delight of the crew.
Rodriguez also teased more behind-the-scenes action in the new episode of the Disney+ documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”.
RELATED: Rosario Dawson Makes Her ‘Mandalorian’ Debut In Role Revealing Baby Yoda’s Origins
Meanwhile, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of Baby Yoda’s headbanging.
OMG This is so freaking cute and epic! #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian #Grogu https://t.co/opY2UfE4jD
— Clara Monnerat ︽✵︽ (@monnerat_clara) December 25, 2020
Baby Yoda headbanging is my favorite thing ever in Star Wars.#TheMandalorian https://t.co/OfCiX7sAlY
— Komic_Brain (@komic_brain) December 25, 2020
Grogu getting down, lol https://t.co/lYfPnFqR4M
— John Binfield (@Binny27921562) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas! This is the best thing ever! @themandalorian @Rodriguez https://t.co/UnLTnxhQk3
— Sean Neptune (@SeanNeptune) December 25, 2020