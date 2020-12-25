Watch Baby Yoda Dance Along While Director Robert Rodriguez Plays Guitar

Baby Yoda likes to bop his head to the music.

On Friday, Director Robert Rodriguez shared a video from the set of “The Mandalorian” in which he is hanging out with the adorable alien puppet, playing guitar.

Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

In the video, Baby Yoda dances along to the music, to the delight of the crew.

Rodriguez also teased more behind-the-scenes action in the new episode of the Disney+ documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of Baby Yoda’s headbanging.

Baby Yoda headbanging is my favorite thing ever in Star Wars.#TheMandalorian — Komic_Brain (@komic_brain) December 25, 2020