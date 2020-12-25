Elton John Dons A Santa Suit For Festive Christmas Message

Elton John is wishing his fans a merry Christmas.

In a festive Christmas Day video he shared on Instagram, Sir Elton is costumed as Santa, sporting wreath-shaped glasses and ringing a gold bell.

“I hope you’re all well and safe and I cannot wait to see all of you back next year when we start again, hopefully in Berlin in September and then America and Canada after that,” he says, referencing his hopes of restarting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour — which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic — in fall 2021.

“God bless you, have the best Christmas, love you!” he concludes before ringing the bell and theatrically singing his holiday hit “Step into Christmas” while waving his arms in the air.

“Yeah baby!” he adds.

In 2018, Sir Elton kicked off what he’s promised will be his final tour, an epic undertaking including more than 300 dates spanning five continents, extending until 2023.

In March, he postponed a number of concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with initial plans to resume the tour in May. Those dates were ultimately postponed and the tour placed on hold.

In September, he announced plans to resume the European leg of the tour in September 2021, kicking off in Berlin before heading to New Orleans in January 2022 to begin the North American portion.