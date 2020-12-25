Queen Elizabeth Assures The Public ‘You Are Not Alone’ In Annual Christmas Message

The Queen took to the airwaves on Friday to wish everyone a merry Christmas.

In her annual Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth reached out to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness — some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members, distanced for safety, when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand,” she said.

“If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers,” she continued.

But with all the sadness of 2020, the Queen looked to some of the good that has come amid the tragedy.

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer. Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities helping those in need,” she said.

“In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I’m so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit,” she added.

Finally, the Queen said, “The Bible tells how a star appeared in the sky, its light guiding the shepherds and wise men to the scene of Jesus’s birth. Let the light of Christmas, the spirit of selflessness, love and, above all, hope guide us in the times ahead.”