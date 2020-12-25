Danny Pudi’s Hilarious Definition Of ‘Luxury’ Stumps Larry King As Interview Goes Viral

A clip of Larry King interviewing former “Community” star Danny Pudi about his idea of “luxury” has gone viral on TikTok.

In the “Larry King Now” interview, which originally took place back in February, King asks Pudi — currently voicing Huey on Disney’s “DuckTales” — to name a “luxury you can’t live without.”

“Coffee. I really like a coffee,” Pudi declares.

“Is that a luxury?” asks King. “You can get it anywhere.”

Pudi ponders for a moment, then responds, “I like nice socks.”

“Socks?” King replies, sounding perplexed. “Socks that you put in your shoes?”

“Yeah I really love them. I like, kind of like, you know, cozy feet,” Pudi explains.

“You’re attracted to your socks?” King asks with a chuckle.

“I’m attracted to really nice running socks. Like I’m always looking for good running socks,” Pudi says.

“That’s not a luxury,” King insists. “Coffee and sucks are not a luxury.”

Pudi, stumped, asks King to give him an example of something that he would consider a luxury. King suggests a private plane.

“Larry,” Pudi quips incredulously, “I’m on ‘DuckTales’.”

After being shared on TikTok, the video has since gone viral.

Since it was posted on Tuesday, the video has racked up more than a half-million likes.