‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope Tweets That She Felt Nashville Christmas Day Explosion At Home

Nashville, Tenn. was rocked by an explosion downtown on Christmas Day.

According to Metro Nashville police, the explosion, which occurred at 6:30 a.m., was linked to a vehicle in the area and is currently being investigated.

An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

Police also told NBC News that they believe the explosion was “an intentional act,” and reported three people injured, though non in critical condition.

3 people have been transported to area hospitals after the Nashville explosion, none are in critical condition, fire officials say. — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 25, 2020

On Twitter, “The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope shared that she could feel the explosion nearby in her own home.

Our house shook here in Nashville. Following the info on socials and the news but just praying nobody was hurt. Seems like it was an explosion of some sort downtown. Fucking 2020 😔 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) December 25, 2020

Others in the area shared photos and video of the aftermath.