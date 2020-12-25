‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope Tweets That She Felt Nashville Christmas Day Explosion At Home

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/CP Images
Nashville, Tenn. was rocked by an explosion downtown on Christmas Day.

According to Metro Nashville police, the explosion, which occurred at 6:30 a.m., was linked to a vehicle in the area and is currently being investigated.

Police also told NBC News that they believe the explosion was “an intentional act,” and reported three people injured, though non in critical condition.

On Twitter, “The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope shared that she could feel the explosion nearby in her own home.

Others in the area shared photos and video of the aftermath.

