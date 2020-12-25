Viewers Are Going Wild For Julie Andrews’ Vicious ‘Gossip Girl’-Like Role On ‘Bridgerton’

Christmas Day brought a gift for fans of Shonda Rhimes with the debut of her new Netflix series, “Bridgerton”.

Marking the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator’s first scripted offering for the streaming service after she entered into a $150-million deal in 2018, “Bridgerton” — created by Chris Van Dusen — is set in London’s high society during the Regency era of the early 1800s.

While Netflix’s synopsis describes the new costume drama as “a romantic, scandalous and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all,” viewers are already comparing the show to a cross between “Downton Abbey” and “Gossip Girl”.

One key reason for that is the narration provided by the legendary Julie Andrews, who voices the unseen Lady Whistledown, chronicler of society scandals.

Fans have been quick to point out that Dame Julie’s role is pretty much identical to that of the titular Gossip Girl, voiced by Kristen Bell, which became even more pronounced due to a particular piece of dialogue Andrews utters when she introduces herself to viewers.

“It has been said that of all b***hes, dead or alive, a scribbly woman is most canine,” says Andrews’ character. “If that should be true, then this author would like to show you her teeth. My name is Lady Whistledown, but you do not know me and rest assured you never shall, but be forewarned dear reader, I certainly know you.”

On cue, Twitter reacted to Andrews’ cutting new role.

