Viewers Are Going Wild For Julie Andrews’ Vicious ‘Gossip Girl’-Like Role On ‘Bridgerton’

Christmas Day brought a gift for fans of Shonda Rhimes with the debut of her new Netflix series, “Bridgerton”.

Marking the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator’s first scripted offering for the streaming service after she entered into a $150-million deal in 2018, “Bridgerton” — created by Chris Van Dusen — is set in London’s high society during the Regency era of the early 1800s.

While Netflix’s synopsis describes the new costume drama as “a romantic, scandalous and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all,” viewers are already comparing the show to a cross between “Downton Abbey” and “Gossip Girl”.

One key reason for that is the narration provided by the legendary Julie Andrews, who voices the unseen Lady Whistledown, chronicler of society scandals.

Fans have been quick to point out that Dame Julie’s role is pretty much identical to that of the titular Gossip Girl, voiced by Kristen Bell, which became even more pronounced due to a particular piece of dialogue Andrews utters when she introduces herself to viewers.

“It has been said that of all b***hes, dead or alive, a scribbly woman is most canine,” says Andrews’ character. “If that should be true, then this author would like to show you her teeth. My name is Lady Whistledown, but you do not know me and rest assured you never shall, but be forewarned dear reader, I certainly know you.”

On cue, Twitter reacted to Andrews’ cutting new role.

Less than ten minutes into #bridgerton and I’ve already heard Julie Andrews say “bitches.” Thank you, Shonda Rimes. — Rohita Kadambi 🍾 (@rohitak) December 25, 2020

Watching Bridgerton is worth it if only to hear Julie Andrews say “bitches” — Lucy Small (@lucyleid) December 25, 2020

I am unused to Julie Andrews Gossip Girl voice, especially when she says bitches 🤣 — Carla de Guzman (@carlakdeguzman) December 25, 2020

tf did shonda just do a gossip girl reboot set in the 19th century and narrated by DAME JULIE ANDREWS!? #Bridgerton — Amar (@laltainhiatus) December 25, 2020

yall julie andrews narrating im like crying ugly tears i love her so much shes the perf narrator🥺🥺🥺🤧 #Bridgerton — v i c (@koreedas) December 25, 2020

i started watching episode 1 of bridgerton and julie andrews out there saying bitches is sending me- pic.twitter.com/MyheHwioqJ — sasz 💖 #LIA (@srainysza) December 25, 2020

Ok the new Shondaland show on Netflix is giving me very gossip girl, but we stan the narrator being Julie Andrews — GMZ (@grffn_s) December 25, 2020

It’s 8:14am GMT and did Julie Andrews really just say “bitches”??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #bridgertonnetflix #Bridgerton — 🎩✨PD✨👒 (@TheBestParker_) December 25, 2020