Kardashian-Jenners Go Glam To Celebrate Christmas With ‘Just the Family’ — See The Pics

For the first time in decades, the Kardashian family canceled their annual Christmas Eve bash, opting to keep their gathering to “just the family” amid surging cases of COVID-19. But that didn’t mean they weren’t still going to dress up.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off their glam looks for the occasion.

“Just the family coming over tonight ⛄️ wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve ❤️🎄,” Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in a red-and-brown vintage Miu Miu dress.

Kim went all out in a green Schiaparelli number.

Red was the color of the evening for Kylie, who wore a curve-hugging red dress. “Mrs.claus♥️,” she captioned the pic.

Kendall also went for a shimmery ensemble, but went playful with a babydoll top, hotpants and platform pumps.

“Ok you’re flawless!!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian commented on Kendall’s post, after seemingly enjoying a more lowkey Christmas Eve celebration with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True.

“🤍🎄Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!🤍🎄,” she wrote on Instagram.

A source told ET last week that Khloe was having a “great time” in Boston with True and Tristan, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

“Khloe is really trying to make things feel homey and celebratory for the holidays,” the source said, adding that she even had a Christmas tree delivered. “She has sought out different local businesses including bakeries and has ordered fun holiday cookies for True.”

