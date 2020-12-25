‘Growing Pains’ Actor Jeremy Miller Calls Out Co-Star Kirk Cameron Over Anti-Lockdown Carolling Events

Jeremy Miller is not impressed with his former “Growing Pains” little brother.

Speaking to Page Six, the actor called out his old co-star Kirk Cameron for staging a series of carolling events in California to protest the governor’s COVID-19 measures.

“While I will always love my brother Kirk,” Miller said, “I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority.”

He added, “I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him.”

Miller is not the only former co-star of Cameron’s who has spoken against his anti-lockdown events. Tracey Gold, who played his older sister on “Growing Pains” tweeted her disapproval last week.

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. ❤️ 😷 — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

Cameron’s real-life sister Candace Cameron Bure, though, tweeted on Christmas Eve in defence of her family, despite not going to the events herself.