‘Growing Pains’ Actor Jeremy Miller Calls Out Co-Star Kirk Cameron Over Anti-Lockdown Carolling Events

Jeremy Miller, Kirk Cameron. Photo: Getty Images
Jeremy Miller is not impressed with his former “Growing Pains” little brother.

Speaking to Page Six, the actor called out his old co-star Kirk Cameron for staging a series of carolling events in California to protest the governor’s COVID-19 measures.

“While I will always love my brother Kirk,” Miller said, “I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority.”

He added, “I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him.”

Miller is not the only former co-star of Cameron’s who has spoken against his anti-lockdown events. Tracey Gold, who played his older sister on “Growing Pains” tweeted her disapproval last week.

Cameron’s real-life sister Candace Cameron Bure, though, tweeted on Christmas Eve in defence of her family, despite not going to the events herself.

