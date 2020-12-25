Keith Urban Sings Original Christmas Song With Nicole Kidman ‘From Our Family To Yours’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

On Thursday, the couple shared a video on Instagram in which Urban debuted an original holiday tune to spread the warmth of the season.

“It should be all green and gold / Watching snow / Coming down / Charlie Brown / Everybody gathered around the tree / Weatherman says / ‘It ain’t gonna snow this year’ / ‘The fog is too heavy to clear the path’ / ‘For the reindeer,'” he sang.

“Your sister’s stuck in Denver (Colorado) / And your Mama can’t come / But, you don’t have to be alone / I tell you why,” Urban continued. “‘Cause I’ll bring the magic / I’ll bring the laughs / I’ll make you a star / At the top of the tree / Shining so bright / You don’t need a chimney / Because I’ll be your fire.”

He then sang, “We can be naughty or nice,” to which Kidman responded, “I want naughty — a little bit of nice, [but] a lot of naughty.”

Finally, Urban concluded with a message to his fans.

“We just want to take a second and wish everybody a very Merry Christmas [and] happy holidays, wherever you’re watching this [from] right now, [this is] from our family to yours,” he said. “Here’s to a bright and buoyant 2021 all over the world. God bless you all. Thank you so much, love you guys.”

Kidman added, “We love you and we send you our love.”