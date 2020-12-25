Holiday Bartender Stanley Tucci Makes Christmas Cocktails For Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Stanley Tucci is here to make Christmas Day just a little bit more merry, courtesy of one of his signature handcrafted cocktails.

Back in April, a video the “Hunger Games” actor posted on Instagram, in which he instructs how to make the perfect negroni, went viral, racking up more than a million views.

In his latest video, Tucci is making a Christmas cosmo, sharing his recipe and his technique.

Toward the end of the video a pair of special guests make a cameo in his kitchen: John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt (Tucci’s “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star), who are supposed to be helping by prepping pomegranate seeds for garnish but fall behind because the “Jack Ryan” star can’t stop eating them.

According to the Instagram post, the video was shot in Britain, and was “made in accordance with U.K. government’s COVID-19 regulations in place at the time of filming” — which would presume that the couple has been within the same family “bubble” as Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt (Emily’s sister, which makes she and Tucci in-laws).

In addition, the video also features a hilarious exchange about how they misinterpreted Tucci’s instructions that the pair “dress up.”