Dixie D’Amelio Discusses Struggle With Anxiety And Depression As She Drops New Music Video For ‘Roommates’

Dixie D’Amelio got candid about her mental health as she released a video for her latest track.

The TikTok star dropped the visual accompaniment for “Roommates” on Dec. 25.

RELATED: Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Bag Reality Show With Hulu

The singer revealed that the track was co-written with Demi Lovato in a lengthy Instagram post.

D’Amelio also discussed the important subject matter of the song.

“Some of you are going to hear it and complain that this is my third song attached to being sad or depressed. mental health is something I really struggle with everyday and music has become the best way for me to express this,” she wrote.

RELATED: Dixie D’Amelio Apologizes For TikTok Video Dancing To Trisha Paytas’ N-Word Rap: ‘It Was Dumb & Tone Deaf

“Anxiety and depression have taken over my life this year and to the point where sometimes the only thoughts in my mind are to not be here anymore,” D’Amelio conceded. “it’s not that i’m ungrateful, but it’s been so hard to see how many amazing things are going on in my life when my mind just isn’t in the right place”

She continued, “This year in particular, the internet and its negative commentary played a big part. and not only for me, but so many others.I realize that i shouldn’t read comments and i’m working on that. i’m also working on how to show my true self every day and not spend time on trying to look ‘perfect’ for the internet (even if i look musty lol.)”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Slams TikTok Influencers For Ignoring Pandemic Lockdowns, Dixie D’Amelio And Bryce Hall Respond

Finishing her post by wishing her fans a Merry Christmas, D’Amelio added, “Thank you to all of my followers and those who continue to be supportive of me. you are the reason i keep creating and continue doing what i love…”