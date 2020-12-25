CNN Reporter Andrew Kaczynski Mourns Death Of Baby Daughter Francesca

Andrew Kaczynski is going through the unimaginable.

The CNN reporter and his wife, Wall Street Journal banking reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, are mourning the death of their baby daughter Francesca.

The 9-month-old died on Christmas Eve after a battle with cancer.

Kaczyński shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter, writing, “We’re so grateful to have known her love.”

We’re heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad. There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We’re so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you. https://t.co/OGml2nZ12H — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 25, 2020

The 31-year-old revealed his daughter’s cancer diagnosis in September, explaining that she had an “extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumour.”

On Thursday, he shared an obituary for little Francesca, writing, ”

In her short life, Francesca was an outgoing, bold and curious baby. She had huge, deep brown eyes that followed whatever her parents were doing. She loved eating and being held close, particularly in the evenings.”

The obituary continued, “Everyone at Boston Children’s Hospital treated Francesca with remarkable love and kindness. Doctors and nurses would gasp with joy when they saw her smile as they entered her room. She adored music therapy and had some of her first big laughs playing with a balloon of Elmo, her favorite Sesame Street character, from the hospital gift shop during occupational therapy. On Halloween, she dressed up with her nurses in a homemade Pasta Fagioli costume.”

He also told followers, “In lieu of flowers, food, or gifts of any kind, donations can be made in honour of Francesca to the PMC Winter Cycle charity event, which donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”

Friends, colleagues and others paid tribute to Francesca after learning the news.

This is just horrifically gut wrenching. I am utterly heartbroken for your family. Sending you all the love and strength and prayers I can. I don’t understand God. Fuck cancer. Absolutely fuck cancer. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ucm3vAIV6J — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2020

I am so, so very sorry to hear this. I hope you’re surrounded by the love of family and friends right now. My condolences. https://t.co/bwjBygosRu — jelani cobb (@jelani9) December 25, 2020