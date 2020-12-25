Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Sets Single-Day Record On Spotify

Mariah Carey has another reason to celebrate this Christmas.

The Grammy-winner’s 1994 hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, just set a new record on Spotify.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Responds To ‘Not Approved’ Christmas Decoration

The festive track broke the all-time record for the biggest single-day streams in Spotify history, with 17.223 million streams.

Carey took to Twitter to react to the good news on Dec. 25.

WOW 🤯🥳😭 I know people think I'm making "coin" (lil' secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️‼️❄️❄️❄️‼️ https://t.co/jlhrtiN0h1 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2020

“I know people think I’m making “coin” (lil secret: artists make very little from streams),” she wrote. “But the real reason I’m sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”

The track was originally released as part of her 1994 album, Merry Christmas.

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Is Spreading Christmas Cheer

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” once again climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this month.

Carey took to Twitter to celebrate the accomplishment on Monday, Dec. 14.

WOW! 🤯🥳🤩🥰😇 I truly wasn't expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. "I don't want a lot for Christmas…" just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC🎄❄️❤️☮️ https://t.co/codvnqh3an — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 14, 2020

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gets The Mariah Carey Treatment In Viral Video

According to Billboard, the festive track ties for the most time at No. 1 among holiday hits in the chart’s 62-year history.