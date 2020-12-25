Trippy New ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Offers More Clues About Avenger Couple’s Mysterious Sitcom Existence

With the debut of “WandaVision” just weeks away, a new trailer dropped on Christmas Day to offer even more clues about the intriguing new Disney+ series.

A new trailer delves even deeper into the new show, in which Avengers Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Betanny) are depicted in a sitcom, which evolves from a black-and-white, “I Love Lucy”-style 1950s version to a brightly coloured 1970s iteration.

It quickly becomes apparent that things are not what they appear to be, with brief scenes of the couple driving to their new home, having babies and enjoying what appears to be the ideal suburban life together.

When neighbour Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) drops by, however, whatever is going on begins to glitch out, hinting at something malevolent lurking beneath the surface.

“Experience a new vision of reality,” the trailer promises.

“WandaVision” makes its debut on Jan. 15.