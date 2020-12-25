Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Share Christmas Hot Tub Kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are heating up the holidays with a steamy Christmas post.

Cabello took to Instagram to wish her followers a merry Christmas on Dec. 25.

“I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one ❤️ merry Christmas!” she wrote, captioning a photograph of her and Mendes kissing in a hot tub.

“Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy,” added the loved-up “Havana” singer.

Mendes recently revealed how his family loves his girlfriend just as much as he does.

While stopping by the “Zach Sang Show”, the Canadian star spoke about how his dad, Manuel Mendes, is one of Cabello’s biggest fans.

“My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’” the “Wonder” singer said.

“Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know,” he said about marriage and his future with Cabello. “But I definitely went to them a lot about it.”