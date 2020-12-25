Amy Schumer Continues Hilarious Holiday Card ‘Feud’ With Hilaria Baldwin

Amy Schumer and Hilaria Baldwin aren’t done roasting each other just yet.

The famous pair have been poking fun at one another since the beginning of the holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, Schumer reposted an old picture from Baldwin’s Instagram account. The photograph showed the wellness expert trying to get a handle of her children together with her husband, Alec.

“Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids,” joked Schumer.

In reply, Baldwin posted an old photo of Schumer dancing.

However, Baldwin’s head was photoshopped over comedienne Bridget Everett and Alec’s head covered Jessi Klein’s.

“Looking forward to much positivity in 2021-like Alec carrying our next child…” she wrote. “Thank you @amyschumer for being a part of our pregnancy announcement and convincing me that after 5 children, I’ve done enough. Alec as a pregnant man is quite high maintenance, no surprise there. It’s ok, Amy and I’ve got all your cravings covered, honey.”

Baldwin previously spoke out after comments on Schumer’s joking holiday post took a turn.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor took to her Instagram on to share a video defending herself following some unkind comments about her underwear photo with her 3-month-old son, Eduardo.

Acknowledging that the negativity came in response to Schumer reposting the photo of Baldwin in her underwear, Baldwin said, “I’ve posted a million photos like that in the past. Didn’t think it was going to be a big deal. Ended up being a big deal.”

She went on to defend the comedian, adding, “Now, I love jokes. I think it was very funny. I actually don’t understand it very well, the joke, but some people tried to explain it to me so I can kind of get it. But I love jokes. I love making fun of myself. I love when other people make fun of me. What is the point in living life if you’re not laughing? You guys all know I make fun of my husband all the time and if you’re gonna dish it out, you better be able to accept it back.”

She added that her concern regarding the post was when the comments turned into “body shaming.”

“If you’re doing body inclusivity, that’s body inclusivity for all,” Baldwin said. “There’s that whole thing of ‘oh moms don’t look like that.’ Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity.”

She went on to defend her body positive posts, saying, “I do look a certain way. This is what I look like. I come from smaller people. I have been a fitness person my entire life. There you go. Period, end of story.”

She concluded her post by advising, “Let’s be a little bit kinder, a little bit kinder because everybody is suffering mentally.”

In her Instagram Stories, Baldwin continued to defend Schumer, tagging her and adding, “I don’t think she was making fun of me. I think she was just being silly and the problem was what other people did with that.”

Schumer took down the joking post in which she pretended to be Baldwin, using the photo as a pseudo holiday card. She also commented on Baldwin’s video, writing, “I’m sorry!”

Baldwin replied to the comment, writing, “@amyschumer Girl, don’t even apologize! You always make me laugh 💛. My only intentions were to address some of the the not so namaste behaviour some people went running wild with after. You don’t need to take responsibility for their actions💜💜. Much love and light xoxo.”