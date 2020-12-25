Lizzo Hits The Beach For Christmas Video Message To Fans

It looks like Lizzo is enjoying some sun, sea and sand this Christmas.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram on Dec. 24 to share a special holiday-themed video with fans.

“Happy holidays from me to you,” she captioned the clip. “It’s been a hard year … You deserve to be proud of how far you’ve come — and how much you’ve survived. I love you.”

The first part of the video sees the Grammy-winner standing in front of a Christmas tree, seemingly dreaming about warmer climates.

In the second half of the clip, Lizzo is transported to a sandy location, with the Christmas sweater she was wearing switched to a festive green wrap-dress.

The video comes just days after the 32-year-old star gifted her mom with a brand new Audi truck.

The vocalist captioned her post: “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, [I had] no job, no money [and] nowhere to live. [I was] wishing I could one day provide for my family. I couldn’t do it for my dad, so Imma make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”