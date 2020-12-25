Kanye West Drops Surprise Christmas Day Album ‘Emmanuel’

Kanye West gifted fans with a new album on Christmas day.

The rapper dropped a Sunday Service EP titled Emmanuel on Dec. 25.

The five-song album is said to be “inspired by ancient and Latin music.”

In a statement accompanying the release, the artist bills the EP as “a celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

The release includes the Christian prayer, “Requiem Aeternam”, as well as the Christian hymn, “Gloria.”

Emmanuel follows surprise album Jesus Is Born, which West dropped on Christmas Day 2019.

West both produced and composed the 12-minute EP.