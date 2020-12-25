Drake’s Uncle Gifts Him With Framed First-Ever Royalty Check For Christmas

Drake has revealed the sentimental present that his uncle gave to him for Christmas.

The rapper’s uncle reminded him of how far he has come by gifting him with his first ever royalty cheque in a frame.

“My uncle found and gifted me my first earnings from music,” Drake said, according to HipHopDX

The outlet noted that the 2007-dated check, from the The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada, had a value of $304.04.

“Came a long way from 3 bills in royalties,” added the Grammy-winner.

Drake, who is now one of the world’s highest paid stars, recently shared a LEGO replica of his ultra-luxe Toronto mansion.

The LEGO property boasts a spacious courtyard, multiple buildings, vehicles, more than a dozen windows, a large backyard and a big body of water.