Taylor Swift Fans Furious After Singer Is Removed From Famous Nashville Mural

By Sarah Curran.

Taylor Swift fans are sharing their outrage after the “Cardigan” singer was removed from a Nashville mural depicting some of the biggest stars in country music. 

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old Grammy-winner was replaced on the mural by country singer, Brad Paisley.

The iconic tourist attraction also features legends like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Artist Tim Davis reportedly said that Swift’s image is being retired, while three other stars, including Brad, will join the mural. 

Swifties have been taking to Twitter to protest against the move since the news was announced.

