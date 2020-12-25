Taylor Swift Fans Furious After Singer Is Removed From Famous Nashville Mural

Taylor Swift fans are sharing their outrage after the “Cardigan” singer was removed from a Nashville mural depicting some of the biggest stars in country music.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old Grammy-winner was replaced on the mural by country singer, Brad Paisley.

The iconic tourist attraction also features legends like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Artist Tim Davis reportedly said that Swift’s image is being retired, while three other stars, including Brad, will join the mural.

Swifties have been taking to Twitter to protest against the move since the news was announced.

Taylor Swift, an artist who has the most awarded country album in history and “has achieved both national and international prominence through at levels unique in country music,” is having her spot on the legends corner mural given to Brad Paisley and for what??? pic.twitter.com/r5iisHF06H — ahmed ™ (@ahmedswift13) December 25, 2020

they really replaced taylor swift with brad paisley on the country legends mural in nashville as if taylor hasn’t always been more popular than him pic.twitter.com/WFuPJpMd8L — elle (@NEWM00NS) December 25, 2020

Nashville really took Taylor Swift who is the youngest person to ever win 'The Pinnacle Award' for her contribution in country music & popularized the genre overseas off of the Legends Corner Mural, and gave her spot to Brad Paisley who released a song like ‘accidental racist’ 😐 pic.twitter.com/w8DFqCEkCO — arpit ⛄ (@briannerbananer) December 25, 2020

Taylor Swift has done just as much for Country music as any other artist on this mural. I’m disgusted https://t.co/P8mNqVmUIz — Kyleeann (@yourflannelcure) December 25, 2020