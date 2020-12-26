Olivia Newton-John Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message As She Continues Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is reaching out to her fans over the holidays.

On Christmas Day, the “Grease” star, 72, took to Instagram to share a message.

“I just want to wish you all the happiest and healthiest holiday season. We’ll get through this. This too will pass,” she told her followers.

“I hope that 2021 brings us new things and better news, and just keep your spirits up and think positive thoughts,” she added.

Back in October, Newton-John — who continues to battle stage 4 cancer — spoke with ET Canada’s Roz Weston about her quest to find plant-based, natural cancer treatments.

“I’ve lost way too many friends to cancer and you know, I’m on that journey myself, so I’m powerfully driven to find kinder answers for treatments for cancer, prevention, and treatments,” she explained.