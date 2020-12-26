Golfer Greg Norman Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalized With ‘Mild Symptoms’

Greg Norman will recall Christmas Day 2020 as not one of his best.

That’s because the Australian golf great — who aggressive style earned him the nickname “the Shark” — spent Christmas Day in a hospital bed after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This sums it all up,” he wrote in the caption of a photo he posted on Instagram of himself in a hospital room.

“My Christmas Day,” he added. “On behalf of millions, f•#k CoVid… get this s@#t behind us never to experience it again.”

That Instagram post comes just one day after a video he posted, in which he complained of “mild symptoms of potentially COVID,” even though a test came back negative.

“I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have a cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache,” he said.

“So I am in self-quarantine. Ugly place to be on Christmas Eve but I just do not want to jeopardize affecting any of my family or friends and loved ones around me.”

After wishing his followers a merry Christmas — acknowledging “it’s a weird one this year” — Norman added, “Lets look forward to 2021 and beyond, and making this world a better, happier, more successful, happier place. Whatever the new normal is going to be, let’s make it the new normal. We’ve learned a lot of lessons this year, it’s been an ugly one.”

He concluded by saying, “I for one, am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine, and looking forward to building whatever the great future is in 2021.”