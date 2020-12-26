John Travolta And His Children Mark First Christmas Without Kelly Preston

John Travolta took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a sweet video of daughter Ella, 20, and son Ben, 10 on Christmas morning, the family’s first Christmas since Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, passed away this summer.

“Merry Christmas,” Ella, standing in front of their Christmas tree, tells the camera as Travolta films.

“Merry Christmas,” echoes her brother.

RELATED: John Travolta Shares Thanksgiving Message, Thanks Fans For Support After Losing Wife Kelly Preston

While discarded gift wrapping can be seen in the background, a huge pile of unopened gifts can still be seen beneath the tree.

Last month, Travolta posted a photo of himself and his son in celebration of Ben’s 10th birthday.