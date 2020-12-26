David Henrie & Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Arrival Of Their ‘Christmas Baby’

Congratulations are in order for David Henrie and wife Maria Cahill, who welcomed their second child on Christmas Day.

On Saturday, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star shared some photos on Instagram of the proud couple and their newborn son.

“CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all… WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emmanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz,” he wrote in the caption.

“My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I’m so proud of her!” he continued.

“Aside from sharing the stage with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS :) ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!” Henrie added.

Henrie, 31, and Cahill are also parents of daughter Pia, who celebrated her first birthday in March.

In addition, he shared more photos on Instagram Stories.

