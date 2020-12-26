Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Together In Barbados

Rihanna’s romance with A$AP Rocky continues to heat up.

On Christmas Eve, Page Six reported that the “F**kin Problems” rapper was spotted arriving in Barbados to join Rihanna, who arrived in her native land the previous week.

Later that day, the pair were photographed together for the first time since he arrived in Barbados.

The two, both wearing masks, were photographed as they headed out for a sunset cruise on a Catamaran.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly spent Christmas Eve celebrating on the boat with friends.

The two have been friends for years, but rumours that they had taken their relationship in a romantic direction began in January, when they were spotted together after Rihanna’s split from billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Rumours heated up in late November when the two were spotted having dinner together New York City, and photographed out for a walk a few days later.