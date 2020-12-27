Chrishell Stause Claps Back At Criticism Of Photos Of Family Christmas Celebration

After Chrishell Stause confirmed that she and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe were an item, the couple has just taken a big step forward in their relationship.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old “Selling Sunset” star — who split from husband Justin Hartley in late 2019 when the “This Is Us” star filed for divorce — and Motsepe, 31, are seen in matching Christmas jammies while celebrating the holiday with her family.

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄” Stause wrote alongside some photos of the couple, including one of Motsepe posing with her family. “Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕”

Motsepe shared the same photos in his own post, writing, “Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎄🎄 lots of love #metthefamily😉.”

Meanwhile, Stause’s post also received criticism for ignoring the advice of medical professionals to not participate in large family gatherings.

. As millions of people throughout the world celebrate Christmas without their loved ones in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Stause addressed those concerns in her post.

“To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform,” she confessed in an addendum to her caption.

“I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from- This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides,” she added.