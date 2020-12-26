George Michael’s Family Offers Sweet Tribute On 4th Anniversary Of Singer’s Death

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day, 2016. Tragically, his sister Melanie Panayiotou joined him on Dec. 25, 2019, passing away on the third anniversary of his death.

To mark this sad anniversary, the singer’s family offered a tribute to the siblings on Dec. 23.

A post on the late singer’s website shared a message for fans.

“Hello Everybody, Lovelies and Friends everywhere, At this time last year Melanie was writing to you, as she had done so beautifully since George passed away on Christmas Day 2016, to thank you all for the love and good wishes you had sent to the family in 2019,” the message began.

“Melanie loved to communicate with George’s fans and Lovelies all over the world, but when she wrote… We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year…, none of us could have known just what a tough year 2020 would turn out to be, and none of us could have known that within a few days she would be taken from us so suddenly,” the message continued.

“We want to thank all of you who sent us your thoughts and love last Christmas when Melanie passed away; we read every message and your words and love were a huge comfort at a time of terrible sadness,” the message added.

“There were so many beautiful messages, but one stood out for me….and thank you to the group of fans who sent it. ‘Dear Melanie Your messages and support gave the Lovelies such strength. They motivated us to support charity and “pay it forward.” We will continue our good deeds in both your names. May you now rest in heavenly peace with George and your Mother. Heaven Sent Heaven Stole.’ Perfect words to close with…. Sending hopes for a peaceful and loving Christmas break however you will be spending it. With love Yioda, Jack and David xxxx,” the message concludes.