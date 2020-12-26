Miley Cyrus Says She’d Kiss Harry Styles Over Justin Bieber: ‘He’s Looking Really Good’

Miley Cyrus has got her eye on Harry Styles.

Appearing Christmas Day on Heart FM, the singer played a fun game of “Would You Rather”, and was asked if she’d rather kiss Styles or Justin Bieber.

“Harry,” she answered. “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good.”

She then added that she’s “into” Styles’ fishnet look, referring to his cover of Beauty Papers magazine earlier this year.

Cyrus continued, “And we have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

The radio host then suggested, “If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen.”

Cyrus joked in response, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”