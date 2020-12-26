Jean Trebek & Children Spend First Christmas Together Since Death Of Alex Trebek

Christmas celebrations for Jean Trebek, widow of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, have been bittersweet this year.

Following the iconic Canadian TV star’s death from pancreatic cancer last month, Jean and the couple’s children — daughter Emily and son Matthew — celebrated their first Christmas together since his passing.

“Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness,” she wrote in the caption for a photo of Emily and Matthew that she posted on Instagram on Christmas Day.

“Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!” she concluded.

Days after the “Jeopardy!” host’s death, Jean Trebek shared a photo from their wedding.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you so very, very much.”