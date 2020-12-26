Sammy Hagar Says His Final Phone Call With Eddie Van Halen ‘Broke My Heart’

Saying goodbye was not easy for Sammy Hagar.

In a new interview with Variety, the musician opened up about having the opportunity to reconnect with former bandmate Eddie Van Halen before his death in October, after years of distance.

“Poor Eddie, broke my heart, but thank God we connected before [he died],” Hagar said. “I heard he was in bad shape and I wanted to reach out; I finally said, ‘I’m just calling him.’”

He revealed that getting in touch with Van Halen after so many years wasn’t an easy task.

“I was calling his brother, I was calling his manager, I was calling his friends, and I’d say, ‘Hey, tell Ed, give him my phone number. Tell him if he ever wants to talk to me, I really, really want to talk it out, help him and see what I can do,’” he recalled. “I [told them], ‘I want to be his friend, I want to bury the hatchet,’ but they never got it done.”

Finally, when he called Van Halen up, there was nothing but love between the two of them.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you respond? I’ve been reaching out,’” Hagar said, “and Ed said, ‘Why didn’t you call me? Don’t f**king call my brother, f**king call me!’ And I said, ‘I love you man,’ and it was like, boom, we were good. It was.”

He added that it was “a beautiful thing.”