Michelle Branch Reveals She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Michelle Branch and her family have had a difficult month.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 37-year-old “Everywhere” singer revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, “nah, I ain’t done yet.” December decided to really finish us off with a bang!” she said.

Branch continued, “And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!) But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress.”

Branch has two children, one with ex-husband Teddy Landau, and a second child with current husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.

The singer added, “5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx”