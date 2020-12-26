Ryan Reynolds & Khloe Kardashian Share Christmas Frustrations Over ‘Some Assembly Required’ Toys

Ryan Reynolds and Khloe Kardashian are among the many parents who found their plans for a relaxing Christmas Day sidelined when they wound up spending hours assembling the gifts that Santa brought their offspring.

The respective stars of “Deadpool” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” each shared separate social media messages griping about why toy manufacturers insist on making their products so complicated for parents to put together.

“Huge thanks to toy companies for allowing parents to assemble your product ourselves,” wrote Reynolds in a sarcasm-laced tweet. “And huge thanks to hell for accepting me into your warm embrace.”

Kardashian offered similar sentiments in a tweet she issued, insisting, “I am not a toy builder,” and that “moving forward” she’ll have the toys assembled by someone else before Christmas morning.

Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter followers of both celebs chimed in to reveal they could relate.

I had to build this freaking play kitchen and it took me four hours… so many screws 😫 — ♥KhloeKardashFan♥ (@KoKoKardashOdom) December 26, 2020

@VancityReynolds 🙏 thank you for saying this!! So true! And then the toy falls apart a milllion times and your child cries for you to reassemble over and over. It’s a recipe for a ticket to the local nut house for parents! Lol — Ladyofthelake12 (@Melissa55796739) December 26, 2020

This was us with the disney frozen 2 castle, took hours on Christmas eve! — Joanne Clark (@tidy1234) December 26, 2020