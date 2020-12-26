Ryan Reynolds & Khloe Kardashian Share Christmas Frustrations Over ‘Some Assembly Required’ Toys

Ryan Reynolds and Khloe Kardashian are among the many parents who found their plans for a relaxing Christmas Day sidelined when they wound up spending hours assembling the gifts that Santa brought their offspring.

The respective stars of “Deadpool” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” each shared separate social media messages griping about why toy manufacturers insist on making their products so complicated for parents to put together.

“Huge thanks to toy companies for allowing parents to assemble your product ourselves,” wrote Reynolds in a sarcasm-laced tweet. “And huge thanks to hell for accepting me into your warm embrace.”

Kardashian offered similar sentiments in a tweet she issued, insisting, “I am not a toy builder,” and that “moving forward” she’ll have the toys assembled by someone else before Christmas morning.

Meanwhile, Twitter followers of both celebs chimed in to reveal they could relate.

