Dwayne Johnson Shares The Adorable Results Of His ‘Carefully’ Planned Family Christmas

Christmas at the Dwayne Johnson household got off to a perfect start.

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share updates about his daughter experiencing Christmas morning.

“Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil’ independent boss opens just one gift and decides she’ll open the rest later, but first we’re watching LION KING… for the 987th time 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️,” Johnson wrote.

On Saturday, he shared another update, showing his daughter playing with all the toys she got as gifts for the holiday.