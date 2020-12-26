Chris Evans Wishes Fans A Merry Christmas With Festive Song On The Piano

Chris Evans is showing off his skills with a piano.

On Saturday, the “Captain America” star shared a video on Instagram in which he plays a festive tune on the piano for the holidays.

“Merry Christmas,” he captioned the video.

Evans has played piano for fans before. On Thanksgiving he shared a video of himself learning a piece of classical music.