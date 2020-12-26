Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen’s Classic ‘Growin’ Up’

Eddie Vedder gave fans a beautiful Christmas gift this year.

On Friday, the musician released his brand new EP Matter of Time, including an “acoustic at home” cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1973 song “Growin’ Up”.

The EP also includes the original songs “Say Hi” and “Matter of Time”, as well ass acoustic renditions of Pearl Jam’s “Porch,” “Just Breathe” and “Future Days”.

Vedder’s last solo album, Ukulele Songs, was released in 2011. In March, Pearl Jam released their latest disc, Gigaton.