Brett Kissel Stuns With ‘O Canada’ Performance At Hockey World Juniors Game

Brett Kissel is doing his country proud.

On Saturday night, the Canadian country singer performed the national anthem at the hockey World Juniors.

On Twitter, he thanked Team Canada for allowing him the honour of singing “O Canada” at the game.

Wow – Just Wow – to all of you. Thank you for this honour. I’ll never forget it as long as I live! #GoCanadaGo! https://t.co/42eSHUa4Qc — B R E T T K I S S E L (@BrettKissel) December 27, 2020

Some fans weren’t exactly into the performance, but Kissel made sure to clarify that the French part of the song is the official way to sing the anthem.

I wasn’t messing with the anthem. I added French in the middle. That’s the official way to sing it as Canada is a proud bilingual country. And hot garbage en Francais est le garbage chaud 🔥 🗑 https://t.co/fEDpHDFJ1n — B R E T T K I S S E L (@BrettKissel) December 27, 2020

Most, though, were wowed by the performance, praising Kissel on Twitter.

It was fantastic https://t.co/byFjxzwJQA — Casey Dulson (@Casey_LeighD) December 27, 2020