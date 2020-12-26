Brett Kissel Stuns With ‘O Canada’ Performance At Hockey World Juniors Game

By Corey Atad.

Brett Kissel. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Brett Kissel is doing his country proud.

On Saturday night, the Canadian country singer performed the national anthem at the hockey World Juniors.

On Twitter, he thanked Team Canada for allowing him the honour of singing “O Canada” at the game.

Some fans weren’t exactly into the performance, but Kissel made sure to clarify that the French part of the song is the official way to sing the anthem.

Most, though, were wowed by the performance, praising Kissel on Twitter.

