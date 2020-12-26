Gal Gadot Had Back Hernia Surgery After Doing Press For Original ‘Wonder Woman’

The first “Wonder Woman” shoot seriously took a toll on Gal Gadot.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, the actress revealed that during her press tour for the first film in the superhero franchise, she suffered a major hernia in her back, requiring surgery on the day of the film’s premiere.

“The whole six weeks of press that we did, I couldn’t sit. I could only lie down or stand up. So if you go back now and you see all of my interviews, I’m always standing,” she said.

Before the hernia, Gadot had wrapped production on both “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” in the same year, and later gave birth to daughter Maya.

She also talked about injuring her neck and shoulder during production of the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984”.

“It is what it is. It’s such a physical role, like the physicality is another character that I have to play. But it has its toll.”