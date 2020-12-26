Halle Berry Gives A Huge Shoutout To Montreal Pub’s Hot Wings

It turns out Montreal is a world-class hot wings city.

In an Instagram video this week, Halle Berry gave Montreal’s Cunningham’s Pub a big shoutout for the quality of their wings.

Berry explained that she’s in the city shooting a new movie, and that Patrick Kerton, the stunt coordinator on the project, told her about the pub, which he co-owns, and said their wings were the best in Montreal.

“”I was like, ‘What? That is a big statement,'” Berry said. “I said, ‘Well OK. If you’ve got the best hot wings in all of Montreal, then I’m going to need to try that because I am the best connoisseur in Montreal of hot wings right now so let me try them.”

She continued, “Patrick was telling the damn truth. He does have some the best damn hot wings I’ve ever tasted in my whole life, and I know about the hot wings.”

Berry also encouraged fans in the area to order from the pub.

“If you’re within 100 miles of Montreal, please go try Cunninghams,” she said. “Do yourself a favour.”